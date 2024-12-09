Assailants yelled homophobic slurs during Cal Poly attack

December 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A group of men yelled homophobic slurs at a student at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo before assaulting the teen early Saturday morning, the student said.

After walking a friend to her dorm, the student was walking back to his residence when five Hispanic males in a white older model sedan began yelling “fag” and “queer.” At the intersection of Village Drive and Canyon Circle, three of the male suspects got out of the car and surrounded the student while berating and threatening him in English and in Spanish.

Fearing for his life, the student walked up a breezeway between two buildings. The suspects got back in their car and drove up Vista Ceballo where they ambushed the student. The suspects got out of the sedan and one punched the student.

Another suspect tackled him into bushes where the five men stomped, kicked and punched the student.

The student suffered a dislocated jaw, broken nose, concussion and multiple cuts and abrasions. CalCoastnews is not releasing the student’s name to protect his privacy.

The student, who said he is not gay, did not recognize any of his assailants. He describes his assailants as Hispanic males between 17 and 20 years of age.

The student provided further details on three of the suspects:

Suspect one had dark hair, weighed about 220 pounds and was 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black baseball hat, grey shirt and blue jeans.

Suspect two had black hair with a side part, weighed about 170 pounds and was approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall. He was wearing a brown jacket with a yellowish fur collar, white undershirt and dark pants.

Suspect three had black mid-length hair, weighed about 170 pounds and was approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The car is an older model white Toyota or Lexus sedan with grey or alloy rims. The headlights are round with round turn signals encased in the headlight housing. The interior was light grey leather or vinyl.

The Cal Poly Police Department is investigating the assault as a hate crime.

Both the victim and his father are asking anyone with any information about the assault or videos to call the Cal Poly Police Department at (805) 756-2281.

