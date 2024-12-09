San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying prowler

December 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a prowler spotted near Cal Poly on Dec. 6.

Early Friday morning, home surveillance captured a prowler creeping around a home on the 300 block of Longview Lane.The prowler tiptoes as they walk towards the home.

Even though no theft was reported, the suspect resembles a prowler seen on a different home surveillance on the 200 block of Longview back in February.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the prowler to contact Officer Parsons at (805) 594-8072.

The department reminds residents to keep doors and windows locked, install motion lights and cameras, and report suspicious activity. Call 911 for emergencies and (805) 781-7312 for non-emergencies.

