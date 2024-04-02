Trapped motorists escorted out following Highway 1 collapse
April 2, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Convoys on Monday escorted people trapped after a landslide led to the closure of a 40-mile stretch of Highway 1 near Big Sur.
On Saturday, approximately 1,600 tourist and workers were trapped after heavy rains led to a partial collapse of the highway near Rocky Creek Bridge about 17 miles south of Monterey. While some visitors sought lodging others slept in their cars.
State Parks has temporarily closed all parks in the Big Sur area, including Point Sur, Pfeiffer Big Sur, Julia Pfeiffer Burns, Andrew Molera, and Limekiln.
Crews are working to repair the road and make its safe for convoys, which will continue for weeks. There is not yet an estimated time the highway will reopen.
