San Luis Obispo firefighters revive person injured in house fire

April 2, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A person stopped breathing amid a house fire in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, but firefighters performed CPR and managed to revive the victim.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a single-family home on Breck Street near French Hospital Medical Center. Crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a structure in the rear lot, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Firefighters found the victim inside the home. Fire crews removed the person from the house and performed CPR. Responders then transported the patient to a nearby hospital.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Cal Fire personnel, as well as SLOPD officers and San Luis Obispo utilities workers, assisted SLO firefighters at the scene.

