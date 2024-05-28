Atascadero police seeking help identifying two women
May 28, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Atascadero Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two women regarding a theft at Walgreens on May 17.
Officers want to talk with the women about a theft that occurred at the store. The women walked into the store together on May 17.
Police ask that anyone who has information about the women call (805) 461-5051 and select option 0 to speak with dispatch, case 24-0814.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines