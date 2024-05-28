Atascadero police seeking help identifying two women

May 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The Atascadero Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying two women regarding a theft at Walgreens on May 17.

Officers want to talk with the women about a theft that occurred at the store. The women walked into the store together on May 17.

Police ask that anyone who has information about the women call (805) 461-5051 and select option 0 to speak with dispatch, case 24-0814.

