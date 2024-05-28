San Luis Obispo County veterans honored in Paso Robles, photos

May 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County residents honored veterans at the Paso Robles District Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Attendees had the opportunity to recognize and honor veterans during the ceremony. Locals offered gratitude to those who served their country.

Attendees placing flags on graves following the ceremony.

It was a humble and solemn event.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...