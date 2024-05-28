San Luis Obispo County veterans honored in Paso Robles, photos
May 28, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County residents honored veterans at the Paso Robles District Cemetery on Memorial Day.
Attendees had the opportunity to recognize and honor veterans during the ceremony. Locals offered gratitude to those who served their country.
Attendees placing flags on graves following the ceremony.
It was a humble and solemn event.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines