San Luis Obispo County veterans honored in Paso Robles, photos

May 28, 2024

Photo by Richard Bastian

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County residents honored veterans at the Paso Robles District Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day 2

Photo by Richard Bastian

Attendees had the opportunity to recognize and honor veterans during the ceremony. Locals offered gratitude to those who served their country.

Photo by Richard Bastian

Attendees placing flags on graves following the ceremony.

Photo by Richard Bastian

It was a humble and solemn event.

Photo by Richard Bastian

 


