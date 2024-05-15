Person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash near Shandon
May 14, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Shandon Tuesday morning.
Shortly before noon, the car crashed near the intersection of Highway 46 and Highway 41. Two individuals sustained minor injuries and one person suffered major injuries, according to Cal Fire.
An ambulance and a fire truck came out to the scene, along with the helicopter. The helicopter airlifted the driver, who was suffering major injuries, to a local hospital.
