Oceano Community Services District to hire a new general manager

May 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Oceano Community Services District board members have selected a new general manager to replace Paavo Ogren who quit in April without notice.

Peter Brown, currently the City of Belmonts’ public works director, is in line for approval during Wednesday’s board meeting. Brown is slated to begin work at the district on June 10 as general manager.

The board has agreed to pay Brown $196,867 a year plus benefits, according to his contract. The agreement also includes a 12-month severance package, in the event he is terminated without cause by the board prior to his one year and a half anniversary.

Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in political science. He has worked in public works and wastewater management for the past 25 years.

On April 19, Ogren arrived at the Oceano district office at about 8 a.m., sent an email to staff saying he was leaving to fulfill a personal commitment and left at about 10 a.m., said Carey Casciola, Oceano account manager.

During an Oct. 25 Oceano district meeting, former General Manager Will Clemens announced plans to retire because a change in the makeup of the board has made his job untenable.

Clemens was the second person to quit working for the district in October because of issues with the board. After two board members refused to abide by the Brown Act, on Oct. 11 Attorney Daniel Cheung, with the firm Adamski Moroski Madden Cumberland & Green, announced the firm was resigning from the district.

