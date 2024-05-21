Fire destroys home in Los Osos

May 21, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed a home in Los Osos on Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a caller reported a house at 634 Santa Lucia Avenue near the Audobon Overlook was on fire. Firefighter arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in approximately 40 minutes. Multiple units remain on the scene for mop up.

Cal Fire is investigating the cause of the fire. There were no injuries associated with the blaze.

