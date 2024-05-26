Officer shoots, kills one person in Grover Beach

May 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An officer shot and killed one person in the area of the Laundromat on 13th Street in Grover Beach on Saturday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the Grover Beach Police Department announced the fatal shooting on the 100 block of 13th Street on Facebook. The street is closed as the investigation is on-going.

Investigators are not currently releasing further information about the shooting, the deceased or the officer involved.

CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.

