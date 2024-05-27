Motorcyclist killed in crash in Paso Robles

May 26, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a single vehicle crash on Charolais Road near St. Andrews Circle in Paso Robles.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the motorcycle rider lost control of their bike, hit a curb and went off the road. First responder pronounced the rider deceased at the scene.

Investigators are not releasing the motorcyclist’s name pending notification of their next of kin.

An investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing.

