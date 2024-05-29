Several fires burn in San Luis Obispo County

May 29, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Several fires burned across San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday, three of which ignited along highways and one which caused damage on a property.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., a grass fire sparked near the intersection of Highway 46 East and Union Road in Paso Robles, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters contained the blaze to .4 acres.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a caller reported a roadside wildland fire burning along Highway 41 just north of the Cholame “Y”. Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze after it burned .35 acres.

At approximately 12:12 p.m., a caller reported a wildland fire near the 3600 block of Camino Purisma in rural Arroyo Grande. The blaze burned a half-acre of grass.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a wildland fire broke out near highway 46 and Santa Rosa Creek Road west of Templeton. Firefighters contained the blaze after it burned a half-acre to an acre on the north side of Highway 46.

Lastly, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a caller reported wildland fire in the 7000 block of Nonpariel Court southwest of San Miguel. The fire burned one acre. It damaged one outbuilding and several water tanks.

