Teen in Arizona allegedly behind threat against Los Osos Middle School

May 23, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit has identified a teen in Arizona as the suspect who allegedly made a threat against Los Osos Middle School on Wednesday.

At 2:50 p.m., a staff member received a generalized threat against the middle school. The threat was sent to the staff member’s personal cell phone, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities placed the middle school on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. However, since school was scheduled to let out for the day at 2:55 p.m., officials evacuated students with a heavy law enforcement presence on the campus.

Sheriff’s deputies then cleared the interior of campus and the school grounds. Further investigation led to deputies deeming the threat not credible.

Detectives managed to track the phone from which the threatening call originated. The phone was in Peoria, Arizona and belonged to a 13-year-old who had made similar calls to schools throughout the country, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement personnel in Arizona are currently investigating the incident.

