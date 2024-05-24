Congressional Republicans urge Newsom to suspend California gas tax hike

May 24, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

House Republicans from California are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend the state’s annual gas tax increase as Golden State residents grapple with the highest gas prices in the country. [Gazette]

All 11 House Republicans from California sent a letter to Newsom on Thursday urging the governor to suspend a pair of gas tax increases that are slated to take effect this year. The two hikes are: the annual gas tax increase, which takes effect at the beginning of July, and a 47-cent increase, slated for September, that stems from recent low carbon fuel standard reforms by the California Air Resources Board.

“Gov. Newsom has failed to provide relief at the pump for hard-working Californians struggling with rising costs,” said Rep. David Valadao (R-CA), who spearheaded the letter. “My constituents are already paying the highest gas prices in the country, and the fact that our prices are about to go up even more because of the state’s policies is unacceptable. I am once again urging the governor to suspend the gas tax to lower prices for Central Valley families.”

Valadao sent similar letters to Newsom over the last two years. The governor has not halted gas tax hikes.

Republican House members argue the annual gas tax increase would raise the existing tax by 60 cents.

A spokesperson for Newsom disputed the claim, citing an announcement from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration that excise tax rates would increase from 57.9 cents to 59.6 cents.

“This letter is filled with inaccuracies, like claiming the gas tax will increase prices by 60 cents on July 1, which is completely wrong. These members should take a better look at what they’re signing instead of just blindly doing what Big Oil interests want,” spokesman Alex Stack said. “Gas prices in California have been on the decline for five weeks straight.”

As of Thursday, a gallon of regular gas in California averaged $5.15, the highest in the United States, according to AAA. Hawaii, the state with the second-highest gas prices, had an average of $4.87.

