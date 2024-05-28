This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

May 28, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The Arroyo Grande City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on May 28 in the council chambers.

The city council wants to increase the city’s sales tax rate by a full percentage point in the November election. Under item 12-a on the agenda, the council will discuss placing a resolution to increase the sales tax on the Nov. 5 ballot.

If passed, the resolution will raise the sales tax rate in Arroyo Grande from 7.75% to 8.75%. The city already has its own .5% sales tax rate, which is added to the statewide rate of 7.25%.

Under item 12-b, staff will provide the council an update on the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget. The council will then provide feedback to staff in preparation for a public hearing scheduled for June 11 to consider the budget update report.

The city’s general fund expenditures are expected to outpace revenues in fiscal year 2023-2024 by $1.6 million.

The Atascadero City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on May 28 in the council chambers.

The council will consider adopting a new fee schedule to offset city costs under item B-1 on the agenda.

The city offers services such as planning and building development, park and recreational, rental of city property, police and fire, and other miscellaneous city services. These services are funded in part by fees paid by the users and in part by the general fund.

Most of the proposed fees increases run between 3% and 4%.

Under item C-1 on the agenda, the council will discuss a proposed commercial RV and glamping resort on the Del Rio Ranch site at the south-east corner of Del Rio Road and El Camino Real. The concept includes

98 short-term RV sites, 79 glamping sites, 18 short-term rental units and supporting commercial uses.

In 2021, the council reviewed and approved a development concept that included the following land uses:• 3.6 acres of multi-family residential acreage adjacent to Rio Rita Rd

• A tourist-serving resort including 4.25 acres of RV sites, 1.8 additional acres of glamping areas, and a 100-room hotel

• An amphitheater designed to accommodate performing arts, community events and small music venues with seating capacity for 300

• A 15,000 square-foot conference center

• A 30,000 square-foot entertainment center

• 24,000 square feet of mixed-use buildings

• A parking garage

The applicant is seeking authorization to proceed with the current development concept and to prepare entitlement package for full analysis.

The Grover Beach City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on May 28 in the council chambers.

In response to an increase in demand for pickleball in the community, the council will discuss converting the tennis court at Mentone Basin Park into four pickleball courts, at an estimated cost of $16,000, under item 10 on the agenda.

Pickleball, a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, has seen a significant increase in participation in recent years and was declared the “the fastest growing sport in America” by The Economist.

The city will retain its three remaining tennis courts located at Grover Heights Park and Hero Park.

The Morro Bay City Council will meet on May 28 at 3:30 p.m. for a special meeting and at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

During the special meeting, staff will provide the council an update on the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget. The council will then provide feedback to staff in preparation for a public hearing scheduled for June 11 to consider the budget update report.

The citywide fiscal year 2024-2025 proposed budget projects $67.3 million of revenue, down 8.5% from the prior year.

The proposed fiscal year 2024-2025 expenditure budget for all funds is $76.7 million, or $59.6 million net of transfers. The budget includes $41.6 million for operations and $18.0 million for 15 capital projects.

Projected revenues exceed proposed expenditures by approximately $1 million.



