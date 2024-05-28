Fire sparked by a vehicle burns 37 acres along Highway 166

May 28, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A grass fire sparked by a vehicle towing an recreational vehicle burned 37 acres along Highway 166 in northeastern Santa Barbara County on Monday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported the blaze burning about a half-mile west of New Cuyama, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Two local water tenders and a grader provided assistance before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Santa Barbara County, Cal Fire and United States Forest Service firefighters responded to the scene from a previous spot fire that was caused by a downed power line. Firefighters stopped forward progress of the blaze shortly before 3 p.m.p.m.

Fire personnel then remained at the scene for several hours to mop up the blaze. Highway 166 was open to traffic as firefighters conducted the mop-up.

