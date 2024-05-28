Person suffers major injuries in Nipomo crash
May 28, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A person suffered major injuries in a two-car crash in Nipomo Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly before 6 a.m., a caller reported a collision in the area of South Frontage Road and Division Street. Ambulances came out to the scene following the crash.
Authorities asked drivers to stay away from the area as law enforcement and emergency personnel converged on the scene.
CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines