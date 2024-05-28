Person suffers major injuries in Nipomo crash

May 28, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A person suffered major injuries in a two-car crash in Nipomo Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a caller reported a collision in the area of South Frontage Road and Division Street. Ambulances came out to the scene following the crash.

Authorities asked drivers to stay away from the area as law enforcement and emergency personnel converged on the scene.

CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...