Arroyo Grande man arrested for assault significant other, harm to a child

June 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An Arroyo Grande man is in jail with his bail set at $100,000 after he allegedly assaulted his significant other and caused harm to a child on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a caller reported a disturbance at a motorhome parked on the 700 block of S. Elm Street. Officers arrived to find a woman and three of her children seeking shelter at a nearby business.

The victim had been staying in the motorhome with her and the male suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Joshua Cullen, and their four children.

Cullen allegedly physically attacked the victim during an argument. She fled with three of her children but was unable to evacuate her infant.

Officers contacted Cullen who peaceably complied with officers and was later booked into the San Luis Obispo County jail. Officers then called Child Welfare Services to take care of the children.

