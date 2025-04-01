Outage leaves hundreds of Nipomo residents without power
April 1, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Nearly 900 PG&E customers lost power in Nipomo on Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., 891 PG&E customers in southern Nipomo lost power. Power has since been restored to 203 PG&E customers.
PG&E estimates the power will be restored to the remaining customers by 2 p.m.
The cause of the outage remains under investigation.
