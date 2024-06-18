Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint in California

June 18, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A suspect or suspects robbed a Secret Service agent at gunpoint in Orange County the same night President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama attended a fundraiser in Los Angeles. [Washignton Post]

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, a witness reported a possible robbery in the city of Tustin. Police determined a robber or robbers stole a Secret Service agent’s bag at gunpoint.

The agent fired a gun during the robbery. It is unclear if anyone was struck. The agent did not suffer any injuries.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that an employee was returning from a work assignment when the robbery occurred. Authorities are not disclosing the identity of the agent.

Tustin police said no suspect has been found. However, police later located some of the agent’s belongings in the area.

It is unclear whether the agent was working for President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden or former President Obama.

The Biden campaign’s Los Angeles fundraiser raised a Democratic Party record $28 million. Celebrities like George Clooney and Julia Roberts were in attendance.

