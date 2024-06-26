Assailant targets homeless people in Paso Robles

June 25, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An assailant yelling he hates homeless people while accusing them of being thieves, violently beat four people near the ECHO shelter in Paso Robles on Saturday evening.

Shortly before midnight, the light-skin Hispanic man went into the ampm near the intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 46. Inside the store, the man argued with a homeless customer.

He then got in his car and drove down Black Oak Drive towards the shelter where he spotted two men sitting on a wall, witnesses said. He got out of his car and repeatedly punched Anthony, who did not want to give his last name.

Anthony, who has little memory of the assault, woke up in a hospital, he said.

Two days after the assault, Anthony held onto his trailer to keep his balance as he tried to remember what happened. His eyes are swollen nearly shut, he has stitches across a cheek and down his nose, along with a large swollen bruise on his chin.

About 50-feet away, Joe and his wife watched the attack. The assailant then got in his car and drove over to where Joe was standing. The man choked Joe before punching him in the face, leaving Joe with a black eye.

The assailant then punched Joe’s wife, a disabled woman who wants to remain anonymous. After the assailant knocked the woman unconscious, he hit her several more times. She currently sports a scab on her nose and a bruise on her chin.

The man then drove to the Smart & Final, where he assaulted a fourth homeless victim.

The assailant remains at large. Paso Robles police are investigating the series of targeted assaults.

