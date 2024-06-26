Homeless man arrested after allegedly firing pellet gun in San Luis Obispo park
June 26, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a homeless man who allegedly waved and fired a pellet gun at Laguna Lake Park on Tuesday.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a community member called 911 to report that a man was waiving what appeared to be a firearm near the boat ramp at Laguna Lake Park. Officers arrived at the scene, located the suspect and set up observation and containment at a safe distance around him, according to the police department.
Police could see the suspect holding what appeared to be a firearm in his hand. Authorities evacuated people from the park to a nearby parking lot on Madonna Road.
Officers contacted the suspect, 40-year-old James Michael Taylor, a transient living in San Luis Obispo. Taylor cooperated, and officers took him into custody without further incident.
Police searched Taylor and his belongings and found him in possession of a pellet gun that resembled a handgun. Taylor also had a stun gun and a shuriken, or throwing star.
Officers arrested Taylor on a felony charge of possession of a shuriken and misdemeanor counts of convicted felon in possession of a stun gun and discharge of a dangerous weapon. Authorities booked Taylor in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he currently remains with his bail set at $20,000.
