Fire in California Valley burns more than 300 acres

June 5, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire along Highway 58 in California Valley burned more than 300 acres on Wednesday.

Shortly before noon, a citizen reported the blaze burning near the 8000 block of Highway 58 in California Valley, according to Cal Fire.

By about 2 p.m., the fire had burned 331 acres and was 40% contained. Firefighters later stopped the forward progress of the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...