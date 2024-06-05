Fire in California Valley burns more than 300 acres
June 5, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire along Highway 58 in California Valley burned more than 300 acres on Wednesday.
Shortly before noon, a citizen reported the blaze burning near the 8000 block of Highway 58 in California Valley, according to Cal Fire.
By about 2 p.m., the fire had burned 331 acres and was 40% contained. Firefighters later stopped the forward progress of the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
