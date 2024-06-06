Plane crashes into Santa Ynez vineyard, pilot suffers major injuries

June 5, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A small plane crashed into a Santa Ynez vineyard on Wednesday, leaving the pilot with major injuries.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the single-engine plane went down on the Gainey Estate Vineyards property adjacent to Santa Ynez Airport, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Two people were onboard the plane.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and extricated the pilot, a 20-year-old man, from the aircraft. A ground ambulance transported the pilot to Santa Ynez Airport, where a Calstar helicopter airlifted him to the Cottage Hospital emergency room.

