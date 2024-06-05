Santa Barbara moves forward with proposed sales tax increase

June 5, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

With a looming $7.1 million budget deficit, which is likely to increase to $10 million, the Santa Barbara City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to direct staff to create a resolution to place a sales tax increase on the Nov. 5 ballot. The council plans to approve the resolution on June 11.

Opposed to the sales tax increase, Councilwoman Alejandra Gutierrez said the timing is not right. Gutierrez cast the lone dissenting vote.

Santa Barbara currently has an 8.75% sales tax rate, which is equal to Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo and higher than Arroyo Grande’s 7.75% sales tax rate.

Santa Barbara staffers are hoping to increase the city’s sales tax rate by .5% in the November election. If passed, the resolution will raise the sales tax rate in Santa Barbara from 8.75% to 9.25%. The city already has its own 1.5% sales tax rate, which is added to the statewide rate of 7.25%.

