Kristin Smart’s killer ordered to pay restitution

June 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A judge on Monday ordered Paul Flores, the man convicted of killing Cal Poly coed Kristin Smart in 1996, to pay more than $350,000 in restitution to her family for costs they incurred following her death.

In Oct. 2022, a Monterey County jury found Paul Flores guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Kristin Smart in 1996. A second jury determined Ruben Flores, his father, was not guilty of helping to dispose of Smart’s body.

During the 2022 trial, Harold Mesick represented Ruben Flores. He began representing Paul Flores regarding restitution last year.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe on Monday ordered Paul Flores to pay $74,832 in restitution to Denise Smart, $144,327 to Stan Smart, $96,538 to Matthew Smart, and a combined $31,279 to Lindsey Smart-Stewart and brother-in-law Patrick Stewart.

Even though Paul Flores has no assets, approximately 50% of any prison commissary funds will be used for restitution.

