Locals blindsided by closure of Arroyo Grande Hospital’s surgical facilities

June 22, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital patients and employees are reeling after administrators temporarily closed down all surgical facilities with little or no warning.

For years, Arroyo Grande hospital has grappled with an outdated instrument cleaning machine with plans to eventually purchase new equipment and rehab the hospital’s three operating rooms. In early May, the machine crashed prompting the hospital to quickly close down five service areas for remodeling, including the three operation rooms, according to several staff members.

Hospital administration sent doctors a memo on May 8 about the closure. And while multiple staff members say their hours and income have been cut, the hospital failed to notify California’s Employment Development Department.

Initially, hospital administrators said the surgical facilities would reopen in six weeks, though a barrage of mixed messages include as long as a 12-week shutdown while employees worry about paying their bills and qualifying for healthcare.

Meanwhile, dozens of patients are scheduled for procedures in the upcoming weeks, some of whom have not been informed of the closure.

In addition, patients coming into the emergency room have spent hours in triage before self transporting or taking an ambulance to another hospital which has the ability to perform procedures such as appendectomies and small bowel obstructions. These issues can cause delay of care while increasing costs to patients, according to staff members.

Calls to hospital administration or patient services for more information go unanswered. Several hospital operators said they do not know whether or not the operating rooms are open or who can confirm the temporary shutdown, as they work remotely.

CalCoastNews will provide updates as information on the shutdown becomes available.

If you have information about the temporary shutdown at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital please call reporter Karen Velie at (805) 234-1703.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...