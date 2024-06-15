Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Los Osos

June 14, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Los Osos on Thursday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the driver of a 2004 Hyundai Elantra attempted to cross over Los Osos Valley Road from a parking lot when they pulled in front of a 35-year-old man on a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was ejected off his bike and onto the roadway.

The driver of the Elantra fled westbound on Los Osos Valley Road at a high rate of speed before CHP officers arrived.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the CHP at (805) 594-8700.

