Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Los Osos
June 14, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Los Osos on Thursday evening.
Shortly before 9 p.m., the driver of a 2004 Hyundai Elantra attempted to cross over Los Osos Valley Road from a parking lot when they pulled in front of a 35-year-old man on a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was ejected off his bike and onto the roadway.
The driver of the Elantra fled westbound on Los Osos Valley Road at a high rate of speed before CHP officers arrived.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the CHP at (805) 594-8700.
