Resident reportedly sets San Miguel house on fire in alleged suicide attempt

June 3, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The occupant of a San Miguel home allegedly set the house on fire in what is believed to have been a suicide attempt on Monday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. [Tribune]

Shortly before noon., a caller reported the blaze at a house on K Street between 11th and 12th streets. After sheriff’s deputies cleared the scene, firefighters managed to access the blaze, which had spread to a second structure.

Deputies detained the suspect who allegedly set the house on fire. Officials evacuated nearby homes as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The primary home appears to be a total loss. The second structure sustained minimal damage.

No one reported suffering injuries as a result of the fire.

