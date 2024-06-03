Resident reportedly sets San Miguel house on fire in alleged suicide attempt
June 3, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The occupant of a San Miguel home allegedly set the house on fire in what is believed to have been a suicide attempt on Monday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. [Tribune]
Shortly before noon., a caller reported the blaze at a house on K Street between 11th and 12th streets. After sheriff’s deputies cleared the scene, firefighters managed to access the blaze, which had spread to a second structure.
Deputies detained the suspect who allegedly set the house on fire. Officials evacuated nearby homes as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
The primary home appears to be a total loss. The second structure sustained minimal damage.
No one reported suffering injuries as a result of the fire.
