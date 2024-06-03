Grover Beach police investigating apparent shooting

June 3, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the South County city.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a witness reported hearing shots in the area of S. 16th Street and Mentone Avenue near the park. Officers arrived at the scene and did not locate any individuals in the area, but they did find bullet casings, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Investigators have not located any injured individuals.

The police department is asking any members of the public who heard anything, saw anything or have home cameras that may have captured the incident, suspects or vehicles in the area contact Detective Jared Allegranza at (805) 473-4511. Alternatively, anonymous callers can contact SLO County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 549-STOP.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...