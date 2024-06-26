SUV crashes into motor home on Prado Road in San Luis Obispo
June 26, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An SUV crashed into a motor home on Prado Road in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.
The SUV hit the parked motor home at about 9:30 a.m., according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. No one reported suffering injuries as a result of the collision.
Investigators do not suspect the driver of the SUV was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines