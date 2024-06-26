SUV crashes into motor home on Prado Road in San Luis Obispo

June 26, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An SUV crashed into a motor home on Prado Road in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.

The SUV hit the parked motor home at about 9:30 a.m., according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. No one reported suffering injuries as a result of the collision.

Investigators do not suspect the driver of the SUV was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

