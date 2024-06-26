Paso Robles police ask for person missing cash to come forward

June 26, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police are asking for a person who reportedly lost a significant amount of cash to come forward so the money can be returned.

Recently, a good Samaritan found a significant amount of cash and sought to have it returned to the rightful owner, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Authorities are asking the individual who lost the cash to contact the police department’s property and evidence department at (805) 227-7478 or to come to the police station and ask for Alissa. The person claiming the cash should be prepared to identify the general location where the money may have been lost or found, the dollar amount and other miscellaneous details.

Only the rightful owner will know and be able to identify the packaging and other detailed information, police said.

