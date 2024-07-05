Person airlifted after car plunges 200 feet down hill from Highway 46
July 5, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Two people suffered injuries, one of whom was airlifted to the hospital, after a Tesla plunged off Highway 46 and rolled 200 feet down a hill on Thursday.
At about 3:10 p.m., the Tesla went over the edge of Highway 46 between Cambria and Templeton. Firefighters arrived at the scene and retrieved the two injured individuals, according to Cal Fire.
A helicopter airlifted one of the patients to the hospital, while the other was transported by a ground ambulance. One person suffered major injuries, while the other sustained moderate injuries.
CHP officers and Cambria firefighters assisted Cal Fire personnel. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
