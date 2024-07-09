Fundraiser for child burned by fireworks in Paso Robles

July 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Family members are asking for financial help after a firework seriously burned 11-month-old Emma on July 4 in Paso Robles.

Emma was sitting in her car seat when a firework launched under the sun cover causing the infant mutiple burn injuries. The firework burned the child’s arm, leg and cheek.

Emergency medical personnel transferred the infant to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

The family is asking for help for medical expenses, gas and lodging through GoFundMe.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...