Central Coast grocery stores changing owners if merger approved

July 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

While grocery store chains Kroger and Albertsons work to convince federal regulators to approve their mega-merger, on Tuesday the parties released a list of stores they plan to sell if the merger is approved including three on the Central Coast.

In 2022, the grocery store chains announced their plan to merge. Kroger and Albertsons constructed the merger in an attempt to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other competitors.

Albertsons — 730 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

Albertsons — 1500 N H Street, Lompoc

Vons — 163 S Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara

