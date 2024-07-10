Central Coast grocery stores changing owners if merger approved
July 9, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
While grocery store chains Kroger and Albertsons work to convince federal regulators to approve their mega-merger, on Tuesday the parties released a list of stores they plan to sell if the merger is approved including three on the Central Coast.
In 2022, the grocery store chains announced their plan to merge. Kroger and Albertsons constructed the merger in an attempt to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other competitors.
Albertsons — 730 Quintana Road, Morro Bay
Albertsons — 1500 N H Street, Lompoc
Vons — 163 S Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines