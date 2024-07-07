Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County burns more than 12,000 acres

July 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A massive vegetation fire near Zaca Lake in Santa Barbara County has burned more than 12,000 acres and is zero percent contained as of Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, callers reported the fire burning in rugged terrain, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire continues to grow rapidly in dry grasses amid scorching temperatures.

Firefighters have evacuated the Zaca Lake Resort in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Los Olivos. Officials have issued evacuation warnings for Figueroa Mountain Road from the Forest Station to Chamberlin Ranch and areas north of Zaca Creek Road, east of Foxen Canyon Road, and South of the Sisquoc River.

