Find specials on dining, happy hours, more in San Luis Obispo County

July 6, 2024

Find great local sales and deals on dining, lodging, golf, happy hours and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Paso Soul Food Grill in Paso Robles

Get 10% off your entire order.

For great food and a family atmosphere, stop by Paso Soul Food Grill at the corner of Park and 14th streets. Mention CalCoastNews and get 10% off your entire order.

Made from scratch fried chicken, catfish, smothered pork chops, and sides. This is not your average soul food restaurant. Food is prepared on a daily basis. We highly suggest placing your order online for quicker service.

Paso Soul Food Grill is open from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Golf special

Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call Hunter Ranch and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in Avila Beach

Sycamore loves locals



For San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County Locals: Save 30% on one-bedroom suites and receive a $20 resort credit per night. Minimum two-night stay required. Call Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort at (805) 595-7302.

Sunny days spa getaways



Escape to Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort to experience the ultimate in relaxation and indulgence.

Enjoy a $50 Spa credit per night! Experience ultimate bliss with a sunny spa retreat. This July, stay in a standard double, standard queen, or a luxurious Sycamore king room, and enjoy a $50 spa credit, per night. Valid for stays between July 1 and July 31, Sundays through Thursdays only.

Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano and Pismo Beach

Brighten up your day with a visit to one of the most unique dining experiences on the Central Coast – the Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano. Enjoy the train ride with flavors from their oakpit BBQ, burgers, pasta, seafood, salads and even Greek and Mexican specialties.

Happy hour specials

Enjoy their enticing happy hour drink and food specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Domestic beer $3

Imports and micro-brews $6

House wine $6

Well drinks $7

Large beef or chicken taco $4

Cheese quesadilla, fish taco, chips with guacamole, hummus with pita zucchini stix $5.

Rock and Roll Diners are located at 1300 Railroad Street in Oceano and at the Pismo Coast Village RV Resort at 165 Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach.

SeaVenture Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Pismo Beach

California dreamin’ package

Discounted rates for your city view room featuring a private hot tub and balcony, choose your cali adventure voucher, and get 20% off at the gift shop.

Experience Pismo Beach doing what the locals do! This package includes your choice of one of the following to enjoy during your stay:

Two cruiser bikes (two hours)

Two 6 to 8 foot surfboards, boogie board, or skim-board (all day)

Two hours for single Surrey bikes (seats two)

Two fishing poles (all day)

Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Military and first responder discount

Receive a 15% discount off our best available room rate when you show proof of military service or if you are employed with law enforcement, fire or emergency medical. Thank you for your service!

Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano

A great way to start your Sunday – brunch at Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35.

The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks. Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular.

And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo Dining specials Shin’s offers a buy one get one free on select rolls during happy hour, on Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Golden Philly roll

Ninja roll

California roll

Golden California roll

House special hand roll – deep fried salmon and avocado Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner. Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation. Patrick Pearson Music in SLO Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information. Ace Auto Care in Atascadero Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information. Spencer’s Fresh Markets Make a feast with Beef Tri-Tips at $4.99 a pound, Asparagus at $1.99 a pound, and Sweet Cherries at $1.99 a pound. Click here for additional weekly specials.

