SLO County gas prices continue falling, find the lowest costs

July 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Despite an increase in the average price of gas in the United States, gas prices continue to fall in California. Last week, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped two cents to $5.06, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas fell one cent to $4.78 during the past week. Nationally, however, gas prices increased by five cents to $3.50 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s cost for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6. Yuba County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.39 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.43 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.45 Fastrip Fuel &Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.49 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.49 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.55 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.55 Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.59 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $4.59 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.59 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.59

