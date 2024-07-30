Car stolen, owner killed in Santa Maria

July 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One man is dead and another is in jail following a fatal assault and car theft at a self-storage facility in Santa Maria on Sunday.

Shortly before 7:40 p.m., a caller reported an assault at a storage complex in the 1900 block of N. Preisker Lane. Officers arrived to find an adult male unconscious and suffering from serious head trauma.

First responders transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center where he later died of his injuries. Officials are withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of his next of kin.

Officers learned that the assailant, identified as 30-year-old Carlos Israel Loyola of Santa Maria, stole the victim’s car and fled the area following the attack. Officers later spotted the victim’s car in rural Nipomo.

Loyola attempted to evade officers but collided with a marked police car, rendering his vehicle inoperable.

Santa Maria officers booked Loyola into the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail on a charge of murder. His bail is set at $2 million.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Whitney at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1329 or the communications center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...