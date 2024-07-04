Fire breaks out at Sinsheimer Elementary in SLO amid fireworks use
July 4, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire broke out at Sinsheimer Elementary School in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday evening, and fireworks use is the suspected cause of the blaze. [KSBY]
Shortly after 9 p,m, as hundreds of residents were gathered in the area for a fireworks show that followed a nearby San Luis Obispo Blues baseball game flames erupted. The blaze began in a roll-off dumpster on the elementary school campus.
A witness who filmed the incident said the blaze was caused by fireworks lit by people, possibly children. Another witness said she saw kids light fireworks in the dumpster.
Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire.
The blaze did not damage any buildings.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines