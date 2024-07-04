Fire breaks out at Sinsheimer Elementary in SLO amid fireworks use

July 4, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire broke out at Sinsheimer Elementary School in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday evening, and fireworks use is the suspected cause of the blaze. [KSBY]

Shortly after 9 p,m, as hundreds of residents were gathered in the area for a fireworks show that followed a nearby San Luis Obispo Blues baseball game flames erupted. The blaze began in a roll-off dumpster on the elementary school campus.

A witness who filmed the incident said the blaze was caused by fireworks lit by people, possibly children. Another witness said she saw kids light fireworks in the dumpster.

Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire.

The blaze did not damage any buildings.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...