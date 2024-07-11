State suspends San Luis Obispo physician’s license, office closed

July 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

An administrative law judge suspended physician and surgeon David Jackson Levin on June 21 because his continued practice of medicine could endanger public health and safety. Shortly afterwards, Levin’s office located on Casa Street in San Luis Obispo, also known as ENT Medical SLO, closed down.

The answering machine says the office “is now closed and will not be reopening.” Patients are offered referrals and told how to request medical records.

On June 18, the California Medical Board petitioned the court to suspend Levin’s license because he could allegedly no longer practice medicine safely because of a mental condition.

“Permitting respondent to continue to engage in the practice of medicine will endanger the public health, safety or welfare,” according to the order. “The likelihood of injury to the public in not issuing the order outweighs the likely of injury to respondent in issuing the order.”

