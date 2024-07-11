Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County grows to 34,000 acres

July 11, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Lake Fire, burning in northern Santa Barbara County, has grown to slightly more than 34,000 acres.

As of Thursday morning, the blaze has burned 34,015 acres and is 16% contained, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire burned a little more than 4,000 acres over the 24-hour period spanning Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. Containment did not increase during that span.

A total of 3,034 fire personnel are now battling the blaze. Fire personnel are using 221 engines, 77 dozers, 46 water tenders and 28 helicopters in the firefight.

With the fire expanding in acreage and more personnel being assigned to the blaze, officials have now split the firefight into north and south zones. The firefight remains under a unified command but with two fire camps to support firefighting efforts.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, callers reported the fire burning in rugged terrain near Zaca Lake. The fire spread rapidly in dry grass.

Firefighters evacuated the Zaca Lake Resort in the Santa Ynez Valley, north of Los Olivos. The fire had been threatening Neverland Ranch, which was owned by Michael Jackson from 1988 until his death in 2009.

Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect in several areas each.

On Thursday, authorities issued a new evacuation order for an area of forest east of La Brea Creek and Forest Route 10N06. The location is south of the Los Padres National Forest boundary and north of the Siquoc River.

Approximately 2,166 residents have been impacted by evacuation warnings and orders.

The fire has threatened 793 structures, but destroyed none. There have been four firefighter injuries and no civilian injuries.

