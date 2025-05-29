Heat advisory for parts of San Luis Obispo County

May 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Friday, with temperatures of up to 100 degrees expected in parts of San Luis Obispo County.

Areas under the advisory include Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County interior valleys, San Luis Obispo County mountains, and southern Salinas Valley.

“There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors,” according to the National Weather Service. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Friday.

