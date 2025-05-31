Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo takes step to revoke two fraternity house permits

May 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following years of conflicts between Cal Poly students and residents, on Wednesday the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission voted to revoke the permits of two fraternities.

At the start of the meeting, city resident Kathie Walker brought up the impacts on neighborhoods of loud parties held by fraternities at residential properties aside from their houses. She discussed the many citations given for the unruly gatherings, why asking the commission to take action.

Both Sigma Nu, which is located on Foothill Boulevard, and Delta Chi, located on Monte Vista Plaza, had received multiple complaints and violations prior to the commission meeting.

While the presidents of both chapters apologized for passed incidents, they asked the commissioners to allow their chapters to continue operating under the permits.

The commissioners discussed the ongoing repetitive events that have harmed their neighbors. They considered increasing fines, modifying permits or revoking the permits.

In the end, the commissioners voted unanimously for a resolution revoking the permits of Sigma Nu and Delta Chi. The resolution requires a second vote which is scheduled for June 11.

 


I guess being on double secret probation finally caught up with them. With all the land Cal Poly has been gifted or got around them, why not set up some for all fraternities and sororities to relocate too, next to some of the new student housing?


What this article fails to point out is that fraternities are now operating in R-1 and R-2 residential zones which is illegal in the city. There is no Conditional Use Permit for fraternity operations in those zones so they are operating with impunity. There are something like 50 illegal fraternity and satellite operations in many neighborhoods adjacent to Cal Poly. Cal Poly is not cooperating with the city to stop this invasion that is destroying residents’ quality of life. In fact, they’re even defying state law by not posting the addresses of their fraternities and satellite houses. The parties and events have gotten huge and extremely loud. There are live bands every weekend and even on some weeknights. They’re hosting car washes, parties with waterslides, charging admission for some live band events, etc. These activities are in a residential neighborhood with families. Residents can’t sleep and can’t enjoy their homes and many don’t feel safe since the alcohol fueled behaviors are out of control. If they speak out or complain, there is retaliation by fraternity members, so many have given up and moved. If this was occurring in your neighborhood, how would you feel–being run out of your own home of many years? Our city claims there’s no money to hire more enforcement personnel to stop these illegal actions, yet they find money for other lower priorities. Our City Council needs to take action now because as Cal Poly’s enrollment increases without enough on-campus housing, look out–they could invade your neighborhood next.


