San Luis Obispo takes step to revoke two fraternity house permits

May 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following years of conflicts between Cal Poly students and residents, on Wednesday the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission voted to revoke the permits of two fraternities.

At the start of the meeting, city resident Kathie Walker brought up the impacts on neighborhoods of loud parties held by fraternities at residential properties aside from their houses. She discussed the many citations given for the unruly gatherings, why asking the commission to take action.

Both Sigma Nu, which is located on Foothill Boulevard, and Delta Chi, located on Monte Vista Plaza, had received multiple complaints and violations prior to the commission meeting.

While the presidents of both chapters apologized for passed incidents, they asked the commissioners to allow their chapters to continue operating under the permits.

The commissioners discussed the ongoing repetitive events that have harmed their neighbors. They considered increasing fines, modifying permits or revoking the permits.

In the end, the commissioners voted unanimously for a resolution revoking the permits of Sigma Nu and Delta Chi. The resolution requires a second vote which is scheduled for June 11.

