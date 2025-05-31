Rite Aid closing two stores in San Luis Obispo County

May 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Rite Aid plans to close more than 400 stores nationwide, including two in San Luis Obispo County.

Rite Aids in Los Osos and Morro Bay are both closing. The Los Osos store is slated to close on June 30 and the Morro Bay store is scheduled to close on July 7.

On May 5, the company entered Chapter 11 proceedings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The company plans to sell or close all of its stores.

