Pismo Beach ranked second best beach in California

May 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach won the ranking of second best beach in California by USA Today.

“With 840 miles of coastline stretching from Mexico to Oregon, the Golden State is no stranger to beaches,” according to USA Today. “There are over 400 of them scattered along the Pacific Coast, many known for their stellar surfing and even better sunsets.”

Known for its great views, Pismo Beach sports wide sandy shores, and laid-back California charm. Activities include surfing, paddleboarding, whale watching, wine tasting and exploring the nearby dunes.

An expert panel nominated their top picks for the best beaches, then USA Today readers voted to decide the winners.

Here are the 10 best beaches in California

Number 1 – ‘Olol’koy Beach Park

Number 2 – Pismo Beach

Number 3 – Huntington State Beach

Number 4 – Carlsbad State Beach

Number 5 – Ventura Beach

Number 6 – Crissy Beach

Number 7 – Malibu Lagoon State Beach

Number 8 – Butterfly Beach

Number 9 – Newport Beach

Number 10 – Santa Cruz Main Beach

