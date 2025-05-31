Sheriff warns parents about drug dealer after Lompoc students get ill from eating cannabis

May 31, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

In aftermath of Lompoc students getting sick from marijuana edibles, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives on the Cannabis Compliance Team are warning parents about a local drug dealer and are encouraging them to review their children’s social media accounts for illicit online drug sales.

This February, detectives began an investigation following an incident at Cabrillo High School where several juveniles needed medical attention from adverse reactions to edible cannabis products. With help from the School Resource Deputy, detectives determined that 21-year-old Lompoc resident Flor Yudith Zamora provided a 15-year-old juvenile with cannabis edibles.

The teen then brought the cannabis to school, where it was shared with other students.

Amid an extensive investigation, detectives determined that Zamora was using social media for targeted sales of cannabis products, psilocybin, nicotine products codeine and alcohol to juveniles. Detectives forwarded this information to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Sheriff’s officials are urging all parents and guardians to take an active role in monitoring their children’s online activity. They are also sharing Zamora’s Instagram account, Malas Smokez, to assist in identifying additional cases.

Detectives are asking parents to review their children’s social media accounts, including friends lists and private messages, and to talk to them about the dangers of illegal drug activity and the risks of engaging with unknown individuals online. Officials are also requesting that parents report any suspicious activity or unfamiliar accounts to the local law enforcement agency immediately.

Additionally, parents could potentially notice payments sent on Zelle or Cash App to Flor Zamora. The sheriff’s office is sharing a reference guide for parents and caregivers that gives an idea of what to look for in social media messages that may indicate illicit drug activity.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information that could be helpful for the case contact the Cannabis Compliance Team at 805-681-4150 or by email at cannabistips@sbsheriff.org.

