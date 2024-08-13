Driver hits and injures 65-year-old transient in San Luis Obispo

August 13, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver struck and seriously injured a 65-year-old male transient who was walking in San Luis Obis Sunday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., dispatchers sent San Luis Obispo police officers and firefighters to the 2900 block of Broad Street. First responders located the pedestrian, who had been struck near the intersection of Broad Street and Orcutt Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Responders transported the seriously injured man to a local hospital. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Because of the nature of the incident, San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Severe Collision Investigation Detail Team came out to the scene to take over the investigation and determine the cause of the collision. Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.

The police department is asking that anyone who witnessed or has information about the collision to contact the watch commander at (805) 781-7312.

