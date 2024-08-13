Fire burns outbuildings just outside Paso Robles
August 12, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire burned several outbuildings in rural Paso Robles on Monday, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly after 4 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning in the 5000 block of Awaken Place near Links Golf Course of Paso Robles. Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze at approximately one quarter of an acre.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
