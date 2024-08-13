Fire in Atascadero destroys RV, injures owner, spreads to riverbed

August 13, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire in Atascadero on Sunday destroyed an RV and injured the owner of the motorhome, while also burning vegetation in and around the Salinas riverbed.

Shortly after 2:10 p.m., Atascadero Fire And Emergency Services learned of a motorhome on fire at 905 El Camino Real. The first firefighters to arrive at the scene found the motorhome fully engulfed in flames with the blaze extending into vegetation. The vegetation fire was burning in an approximately 30 feet by 100 feet area of brush and trees, according to the city of Atascadero.

The owner of the motorhome and his dog managed to exit the RV when the fire started. The RV owner suffered minor burn injuries. Emergency personnel evaluated him, and an ambulance transported him to a local hospital.

Officials requested additional resources from the Paso Robles and San Miguel fire departments, as well as from Cal Fire. The blaze spread approximately a quarter mile into the Salinas riverbed and was burning behind several structures, prior to the arrival of the additional firefighters.

Fire crews took about one hour to get the blaze under control. They then spent another hour and a half mopping up the area.

In all, the fire burned a half-acre of vegetation. The RV was a total loss.

Authorities stopped railroad operations in the area for the duration of the fire response. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

